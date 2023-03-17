Home Health Bomb alarm on a flight landed at Palermo-Punta Raisi airport
Health

Bomb alarm on a flight landed at Palermo-Punta Raisi airport

by admin
Bomb alarm on a flight landed at Palermo-Punta Raisi airport

A bomb threat was allegedly issued for a flight that landed at Falcone e Borsellino international airport in Palermo-Punta Raisi. Flight evacuated and airport closed to the public for checks.

Archive image

A bomb threat was allegedly raised on board a plane that landed at the Falcone e Borsellino international airport of Palermo-Punta Raisi. According to the first rumors, the Ryanair flight that departed from Pisa with almost 200 people on board would have been evacuated after landing and the airport closed to the public to carry out all the necessary checks. Planes departing from Milan Linate, Florence and Budapest were therefore diverted to Catania airport.

The bomb squad would be on site to start the baggage and space control procedures. According to what has been disclosed, the alarm would concern a suspicious suitcase. The Punta Raisi airport police also intervened to manage the emergency, currently engaged in operations to restore the security of the structure and the resumption of normal airport activities.

According to initial information, 190 passengers (plus crew) would be evacuated from the flight affected by the alarm.

See also  At "15 minutes with..." we talk about medically assisted procreation

You may also like

3 flights diverted to Catania

Suicides during and after the corona crisis –...

Festival of 5 colors, how to make children’s...

Streptococcus A in children, what are the symptoms...

New energy for particle therapy

Cortisone (cortisone) in tablets, spray & Co.

Festival of the 5 colors: on tour from...

Franco Berrino: «The Mediterranean diet to combat the...

Acute myeloid leukemia: the cause of the relapses...

Diabetes alarm in the ward. The new guidelines...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy