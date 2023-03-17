A bomb threat was allegedly issued for a flight that landed at Falcone e Borsellino international airport in Palermo-Punta Raisi. Flight evacuated and airport closed to the public for checks.

Archive image

A bomb threat was allegedly raised on board a plane that landed at the Falcone e Borsellino international airport of Palermo-Punta Raisi. According to the first rumors, the Ryanair flight that departed from Pisa with almost 200 people on board would have been evacuated after landing and the airport closed to the public to carry out all the necessary checks. Planes departing from Milan Linate, Florence and Budapest were therefore diverted to Catania airport.

The bomb squad would be on site to start the baggage and space control procedures. According to what has been disclosed, the alarm would concern a suspicious suitcase. The Punta Raisi airport police also intervened to manage the emergency, currently engaged in operations to restore the security of the structure and the resumption of normal airport activities.

According to initial information, 190 passengers (plus crew) would be evacuated from the flight affected by the alarm.