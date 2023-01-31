Kiwis are fruits with precious properties, but be careful not to overdo the quantities if you suffer from certain pathologies.

I kiwis are typically winter fruits here in Italy. In fact, they ripen from November to May and those that we find on the market stalls for the rest of the year are imported products.

So, if we want to consume Local actinidia it is good to take advantage of it now, also because they are fruits from valuable properties. Originally from China, and exported to New Zealand in the early twentieth century, these fruits are now also produced here, in Italy and France, as well as in Chile, Japan and the United States.

Rich in vitamins and minerals, the kiwi is a panacea to cure some seasonal ills, being rich in vitamin C, but be careful. Excessive consumption, in case you suffer from certain pathologies, can result side effects. Let’s see which ones.

Consume kiwis in moderation if you suffer from these pathologies

Exotic fruit rich in vitamin Ceven contains more than lemon and orange, kiwi boasts excellent antioxidant and diuretic properties and is low in caloriejust 48 for every 100 grams of product.

Perfect for anyone who is at diet, actinidia chinensis, this is its name in botany, contains 400 mg of potassium, 0.5 mg of iron and 85 mg of vitamin C. Therefore, it is extremely rich in beneficial substances for the body. In addition to being one of the belly deflated fruits.

And if on the one hand it is a panacea for all those who do not have any health problems, for those suffering from certain pathologies it is better to pay attention to don’t overdo the quantities.

Nutritionists generally agree in stating that the right amount of kiwifruit per day is 2 fruits. Even if you suffer from diverticulosis it is advisable to avoid them because the seeds, being very small, can settle in the intestine and trigger inflammation.

It is therefore better to avoid them altogether if we know we suffer from this condition and even more so if we are in an acute state. The same goes for those suffering from colitis or gastrointestinal problems such as irritable bowel syndrome or ulcers.

Obviously they should not be consumed even if they are allergic, otherwise they can be unleashed skin reactionssuch as hives or difficulty respiratory in sensitive subjects.

If then you are taking certain medications such as blood thinners, or those to thin the blood it is important not to exaggerate in consumption, as a high amount of vitamin K can interfere with the effect of the same, increasing the risk of bleeding.

Moreover, containing oxalates if they are taken in excessive quantities they can lead to the formation of stones. This is why the fruit should be avoided if you suffer from kidney stones.

Another condition that requires you to avoid them is if you are on a low-potassium diet. And if you are diabetic it is advisable not to abuse it.

Naturally, the information given here are general indications and are not meant to replace the opinion of a doctor who should always be consulted before undergoing a do-it-yourself diet.