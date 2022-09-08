Camilla Parker Bowls Shand is the new Queen consort: the second wife of Carlo of England took over the title in question after the death from Elizabeth II. His origins are noble on the maternal side. In fact, she was born in 1947 in London from the union between Bruce Shand, a British army officer, and Rosalind Cubitt, daughter of Baron Roland Calvert Cubitt and niece of Alice Keppel, known for being the lover of King Edward VII.

Lady Diana, chosen by Queen Elizabeth II: how did she die? / From love to war to the Windsors

Camilla Parker Bowls Shand and her marriage to Carlo: that love lived in the shadows for many years

Marriage with Carlo was celebrated in 2005, almost ten years after the death of Lady Diana. The two, however, had been lovers since the early years of the union between the then heir to the throne and the Princess. Also forCamilla Parker Bowls Shand it was the second marriage, since from 1973 to 1995 she was married to Andrew Parker Bowles, an officer of the British army, with whom she had two children, Tom and Laura. In order for the marriage to take place, since the woman was divorced, the queen’s consent was required Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth dead new hymn and English currency / “God Save The King” for King Charles

Camilla Parker Bowls Shandwho is the new queen consort: the title obtained after the death of Elizabeth II

Camilla Parker Bowls Shandbeing Carlo III became king after the death of Elizabeth II, thus obtained the title of new Queen consort. For this to happen, however, the historic monarch had to give her consent. At the time of the wedding, in fact, the plans established at Buckingham Palace were different. “Mrs. Parker Bowles will use the title of her Royal Highness of her the Duchess of Cornwall after the wedding. It is intended that Ms. Parker Bowles will use her Royal Highness title of her Princess Consort when the Prince of Wales ascends the throne, ”a statement was written.

CHARLES III, KING OF ENGLAND, WHO IS IT? / Son Elizabeth II: “Moment of greatest pain”

The indication in question, however, had been deleted from the protocol after a few years, probably because the go-ahead for the assignment of the title of Queen consort has arrived. The message announcing the death of Elizabeth II issued by Royal Familydove Carlo e Camilla Parker Bowls Shand they are referred to as the King and Queen consort.

© breaking latest news