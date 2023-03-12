In order to be able to clean blind wine glasses, it would first make sense to learn how to properly load wine glasses in the dishwasher. Contrary to popular belief that glassware like this shouldn’t go in the dishwasher, there are certain cleaning methods that will prevent cloudy glasses. For example, when it comes to crystal glasses, most of them are dishwasher safe. There are even suitable alternatives made of silicone, which you can also clean in the dishwasher in accordance with the concept of sustainability. Below are some cleaning tips that can help you get sparkling glassware after every wash.

How should you put wine glasses in the dishwasher?

Quality glasses are an important accessory for wine lovers, but they are not always as easy to keep clean as drinking wine. Many of the wine glasses are either hand blown or more precisely made using machines with finesse and high performance in mind. After drinking wine, however, cleaning each glass by hand can be daunting. Fortunately, you can then turn to the handy household appliance for help, but should wine glasses go in the dishwasher? It often happens that some glassware breaks as a result or that you have to clean blind wine glasses afterwards in frustration.

So if you still get cloudy wine glasses after the rinse cycle, this could be due to hard water. It often leaves a wafer-thin residue on glassware, in which case it’s not the fault of the dishwasher. The logical solution against hard water would of course be to use a rinse aid so that you don’t have to clean cloudy glasses. Accordingly, this tool prevents the occurrence of water stains by preventing water from adhering to glasses and dishes. However, there are other clever steps you can take to safely load wine glasses in the dishwasher.

How to properly load wine glasses in the dishwasher

Although dishwashers offer a convenience, it’s best to protect wine glasses from harsh detergents and scratches by using hand washing. However, since this is about cleaning in the dishwasher, you should make sure that you load your appliance correctly. Always place wine glasses with sufficient distance in the upper dishwasher basket. This way you will not touch each other during the wash cycle and you minimize the risk of glass breakage. However, if the glasses are too tall for the upper rack, you could try adjusting it or using the lower rack. However, do not allow the glasses to come into contact with plates or cutlery.

Another preventive measure is to use the machine’s gentle program to dry without heat. In addition, you should remove wine glasses from the device while they are still damp and dry each one by hand with a lint-free towel. This will prevent frosted glass and the formation of water stains. So, loading the dishwasher correctly affects the quality of the cleaning and can minimize potential damage. Placing wine glasses on top of the dishwasher also keeps them away from the powerful spray nozzle at the bottom of the machine. Also, try to stack the glasses between the tines of the upper rack, not over them. This can also prevent water stains from wet contact points during drying.

How can you put crystal as wine glasses in the dishwasher and get them clean?

Investing in quality wine glasses can also help maintain cleanliness. Nowadays it is good to know which of them offer good value for money and are of excellent quality. In addition, the maintenance and care of crystal glasses is an important factor on which their longevity also depends when it comes to using high-quality products.

If the label on your crystal glasses states that they are dishwasher safe, you can load them in the dishwasher and treat them similarly to traditional wine glasses. In this case, too, keep the appropriate distance between them so that you can prevent cracks or water stains. If your crystal glasses still become cloudy after the rinse cycle, you can also use some common household remedies. Soak blind wine glasses in a bowl of white vinegar for five minutes or wipe the inside of the glass with a baking soda and water mixture. However, you then have to wash the glasses again by hand. Here are a few more useful tips for storing and cleaning new crystal wine glasses.

Choose a dishwasher detergent suitable for crystal wine glasses that treats such materials gently during the wash cycle.

Prevent limescale or water stains by using soft, low-mineral water for rinsing.

There are racks specially designed for wine glasses that you can install in your dishwasher to prevent the glasses from moving during the wash cycle.

As described above, you should not use heat drying, as this can cloud the transparency of the glassware in the long run. Choose the air drying option instead.

Here’s how to polish wine glasses and store them properly

Try using a microfiber cloth or even kitchen towels to dry and polish your wine glasses. You can hold the base, which is covered with one of the cloths, with one hand. In your other hand, you should be holding the second cloth while supporting the bottom of the jar. If you also put some grappa, aka clear grape brandy, in a spray bottle, you can use that to get rid of lipstick stains or odors that linger on the glass.

You can also try placing the wine glass to be polished over boiling water first. This allows the steam to prepare the glass before you polish it. Also use a polishing cloth with fabric softener, otherwise it might make the glass a bit greasy. When it comes to storing the wine glasses, you should never leave them in boxes as this could absorb the smells. Also, try to keep wine glasses in a closed cupboard away from stovetops or ovens so cooking smells don’t stick to the glasses.