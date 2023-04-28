Cancer risk: This is what your body shape reveals about your cancer risk

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in Germany. About every second person will suffer from it in the course of their life. Prevention and precaution are all the more important. And above all: knowledge about potential types of cancer and their risks.

In the video above: New test to detect 14 types of cancer in blood and urine

A Europe-wide study was able to make a significant contribution. She breaks down the risk of cancer using four body shapes. The results were published in the British Journal of Cancer ” published.

Specifically, the research team led by Dr. Anja Sedlmeier from the University of Regensburg six characteristics

Size

Weight

Body-Mass-Index (BMI)

Taillenumfang

hip circumference and

Waist to hip ratio (WHR)

four body shape phenotypes (see graphic). The data of 221,934 women and 118,218 men from nine European countries, including Germany, were evaluated. They were between 35 and 65 years old at the time of data collection (1990-2000). The observation period covered more than 15 years.

Four body shapes – and what cancer risk you have with it