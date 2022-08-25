- Carabiniere died in Cuba of monkeypox. The friend: «I had to go with him. Now I have no more tears ” The New Venice
- Monkey pox: what are the symptoms, how is it transmitted and what are the treatments Sky Tg24
- Smallpox monkeys, the carabiniere who died in Cuba struck down by an infection. Friends: “We want clarity” Courier
- Smallpox of monkeys, the brother of Marshal Mancini who died in Cuba: “We didn’t know he was infected” ilmessaggero.it
- View full coverage on Google News
See also Terrible crash. Paola, 20 years old, a former pupil of Rocco and Nightingale of Castelfranco, dies