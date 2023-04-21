Caregivers are supposed to care – a new robot does the rest / The …

pi4 robotics GmbH

Berlin (ots)

Many nurses walk more than 12 kilometers a day. A route like from the Brandenburg Gate to Marzahn, for example to the accident hospital in Berlin. In its immediate vicinity, a robot was presented today that could soon relieve nursing staff of most of their journeys. So that they can finally concentrate on their qualified tasks – overdue in times of the nursing shortage. The Johanniter want to use the Workerbot9 Care-home in practice soon.

“Hello, Ms. Schultz, there you are!” The new helper in the nursing team has already noted the face and the name of his new patient. On the way to her bed, he maneuvers around a visitor with agility. He brings Mrs. Schultz her lunch and her favorite drink and reminds her to take her medication. Then the robot glides out of the room and drives to the next patient.

The small scene may soon be part of everyday life in hospitals and nursing homes. “We are proud today first and only care assistant robot in the world to present,” said Matthias Krinke, Managing Director of pi4_robotics GmbH. The manufacturer of the Workerbot9 Care-home has found a suitable place for the press conference: The “Smart Living & Health Center” in the house of the future at the accident hospital in Berlin.

Since 2021, the house has been providing information on how technology can help lead a self-determined life despite health restrictions.

Today, journalists learned the Workerbot9 Care-home know. Professionals from the care sector are already convinced of its potential – after all, it was developed in consultation with them. “We see many good reasons to use robots like this,” said Luis Rulle from Johanniter Berlin at the press conference. The Workerbot9 Care-home takes over exactly those strenuous routine tasks that have often made the job of nursing staff difficult. His tray manages 10 kg – for example food portions and other objects. He also likes to carry 12 drink bottles.

He himself is extremely undemanding: With only 3 hours of “sleep” (charging time) he manages a 12- to 18-hour shift. Always on the move between patients, the kitchen, storage rooms or wherever else it is needed. Thanks to its cameras, laser sensors and safety zones, it doesn’t bump into anyone, but in an open corridor it is faster than most pedestrians: up to 5.4 km/h. “Let’s assume that Caregivers actually spend around three hours of their shift walking“, Matthias Krinke calculates. “According to the German Economic Institute, there could be a shortage of around 307,000 inpatient nursing staff in Germany by 2035. If robots only take over two of the three hours of walking per shift, then the demand drops by 76,500.”

The fact that robots could be decisive in the fight against the nursing shortage also has that Federal Ministry of Education and Research recognized: It promoted the development of the Workerbot9 Care-home im Project “RoMi” (“Robot support for routine tasks to strengthen cooperation in care facilities”). In Germany, a nurse currently looks after 13 people – much more than in the Netherlands or the USA. Demographic change is exacerbating the nursing shortage. Therefore, it is imperative that human caregivers can focus better on skilled tasks – and run less.

The Workerbot9 Care-home can be pre-ordered now for purchase or rent; delivery from October 2023 (rent)

and January 2024 (purchase).

https://www.robocene.com/products/workerbot9_care-home

About Us:

Die pi4_robotics GmbH has 28 years of experience in the fields of robotics, image processing and artificial intelligence for factory automation and service robotics. In the “Automation” division, we offer assembly and testing automation for photovoltaics, electrolysis, fuel cells and electronics production. The “Service Robotics” division offers products for reception, nursing assistance, pick-up and delivery services, security, telepresence and retail.

pi4_robotics is a resilient company: While our systems are in use worldwide, our headquarters and production are located in Berlin. We are the only robot manufacturer in Germany that is actually 100% German owned. Most of our suppliers are located in Europe. The company’s energy and heat supply is secured: We have a backup from photovoltaics and a multi-fuel engine that can burn vegetable and used cooking oil. pi4_robotics supports the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations. Customer service is our top priority – with opening times and service 24/7.

Das Smart Living & Health Center in the house of the future at the accident hospital in Berlin is Germany’s most modern advice and information center for home care and self-determined living. From innovative prototypes to established aids: those in need of care, their relatives and nursing staff can get advice on site and experience and try out aids for everyday life and the technology of the future directly.

https://smart-living-health.de/

Images for reporting on the Workerbot9 Care-home.

Image rights: pi4_robotics GmbH Photographer: Matthias Krinke & Mladen Kresovic

Sources:

Research on the walking routes of nursing staff:

Number of patients per nurse:

Projected demand for inpatient and outpatient nursing staff in Germany by 2035:

Nursing homes in Germany – number by sponsorship:

Statistics on health workers in Germany: https://ots.de/npuqbP

Original content by: pi4 robotics GmbH, transmitted by news aktuell