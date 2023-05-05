Casini: ‘There is convergence on TV rights, here is the date of approval of the announcement. Duration and centralization, I tell you everything’ | First page

Lorenzo Messpresident of the Serie A Leaguespoke at the press conference after today’s session, illustrating the progress: “It was decided to set up a permanent commission for women’s football in favor of strengthening the movement. Everything will lead to the creation of an autonomous League. TV rights? The announcement was discussed, the clubs wanted a change in the statute, so a further assembly on this issue was scheduled for May 16th. The change could not be made today, it was not on the agenda. The tender will be approved, on my part there is reasonable expectation and optimism. The advisor issue will instead be dealt with on the 24th in Rome, a date scheduled for before Christmas”.

TRYING – “The agreement is there, but it has to be approved and published. Since there is the Melandri law, it is the first that gives the possibility of reaching 5 years by differentiating the market; thanks to the work of the Chamber, Senate and AgCom, product guarantees have made great strides. There have been requests for further information, there has been a substantial assent to the entire tender but it is necessary to deepen, we are all in agreement on this. It was a political, strategic choice. This is a topic that has been talked about since the early 90s, we are facing an extraordinary change for Italy that wants to catch up with other countries. What is shown in the assembly does not happen suddenly, but is the result of a study”.

GOALS – “Centralising the supply of archival rights, which are individual and always have been by law. Particularly the current ones, not the historical ones. Switching to the collective is very complex, there is a convergence but the teams have asked for an additional session. Today broadcasters get to negotiate with individual teams, while in this case everything would be centralized. There is no resistance, it’s just a question of everyone closing unanimously. The change in the statute will concern marketing. We have managed to obtain that there are no time limits to market the rights, to offer ourselves to the foreign market. The League has also opened an office in New York to strengthen itself in this respect”.

VALUE – “It is not easy to calculate exactly, you can go from 3 to 8 percent of the total value, we are not talking about figures yet”.

SAMP FANS PROTEST – “We are sorry to see the fans angry, the issue seems to me to concern the economic-financial controls to which we are very attentive, even Minister Abodi is dedicated to it busily”.

PUBLIC ORDER FOR THE NAPLES SCUDETTO – “I take this opportunity to congratulate Napoli, we also officially made them during the assembly. A team other than Inter, Milan and Juve hadn’t won since 2001, and this is a sign of the competitiveness of our league. Some scenes are not edifying, but the commitment of the police was remarkable. If one looks at the other championships, there isn’t a very different situation at the level of the gold register in recent years: nobody has eight different champions, or similar numbers”.

DE LAURENTIIS AND THE SHIELD OF HONESTY – “It is not a statement made in the League. It seems to me a dialectic from fans, I wouldn’t give it so much weight “.