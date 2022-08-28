Two new sensational warnings for chemical risk come from the Ministry of Health.

In this period many references and there have been in Italy and rightly i consumers I am apprehensive.

But it is the Ministry of Health that puts in place these new recalls for chemical risk and it is important to understand which ones it’s the ice cream batches and also the frankfurters involved.

What products not to consume

To be involved in the recall for chemical risk are a well-known brand of ice cream and also a brand of sausage sold by a well-known discount chain.

So if the brand of ice cream is sold practically in all supermarkets, as far as frankfurters are concerned, they are sold exclusively in a discount store. Let’s try to understand which products these are and what the health risks are. First let’s see the ice cream. This is the vanilla ice cream of the well-known HAAGEN DAZS brand, produced by HAAGEN DAZS ARRAS SNS. The reason is that there may be traces of chloroethanol in the 460ml jars.

All ice cream batches involved

The tastes and lots to bring back to the supermarket are as follows. Belgian choc with expiry date March 18, 2023 and April 14, 2023. Macadamia flavor with expiry dates April 4, 2023, April 8, 2023, April 15, 2023 and April 16, 2023. Coockies with expiry dates March 27, 2023, April 12, 2023 and April 21, 2023. Pralines with only the expiration date 10 April 2023. There is also the delivery to the point of sale for precautionary reasons also of the following packages of different weights. Macadamia of 95 ml which expires on March 16, 2023, Belgian choc 95 ml which expires on April 8, 2023, Caramel attraction 4 × 95 ml which expires on April 1, 2023 and finally Belgian Duo Choc & Vanilla 420 ml which expires on April 15, 2023.

Recall also for frankfurters: which ones to bring back to the point of sale

Now let’s see the sausages recalled: these are those produced by AGRICOLA TRE VALLI Soc. Coop., headquarters in P.le Apollinare Veronesi 1, San Martino Buon Albergo. These are the chicken and cheese frankfurters that are sold by Eurospin Italia Spa The lot is 1785417. The prescription is always not to consume the products and bring them back to the point of sale. If these products have been consumed, it is always important to discuss with the doctor for all the necessary checks and countermeasures.