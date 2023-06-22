Clochard killed in Pomigliano, two sixteen year olds arrested

breaking latest news – They are 16 years old and must answer for voluntary homicide. Two teenagers They were stop by today with a measure issued by prosecutors for minors in Naples for themurder of Akwasi Dear Friederick40 years old, the Ghanaian clochard killed two days ago a Pomigliano d’Arcoin the Neapolitan area.

The homeless man was violently beaten in via Principe di Piemonte, the area where he slept on a bench and begged, and is died in hospital.

The carabinieri of Castello di Cisterna have carried out the restrictive provision which disputes the crime with the aggravating circumstance of futile reasons and from cruelty. The clochard had also been attacked by a gang of very young people some time ago.

Friederick died in hospital from severe head trauma and a cerebral hemorrhage, after being rescued on the street in the night between Sunday and Monday.

The investigations started from the acquisition and detailed analysis of the images of the public and private video surveillance cameras present in the area where the victim was rescued.

Just a camera, installed in a commercial exercise, has resumed the violent assault, sudden and unjustified, by minors while the clochard was alone in the street. The two, after hitting the man in the face, continued to kick and punch, most of which aimed at the head, even when the victim was now motionless on the ground. Thus the carabinieri began a systematic collection of images imprinted on the city’s video surveillance systems.

The extrapolated videos made it possible to reconstruct the path of the two attackers and to obtain clearer portraits of the faces: the subsequent comparison with the multimedia contents published by the boys on their social network profiles definitively allowed their identification.

In the social profiles of the suspects, content that glorifies violence, images of retractable knives and sticks. During the local searches carried out at the homes of the suspects, clothing useful for the investigations was found.

Go to the article

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

