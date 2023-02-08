Break hunger without exceeding with calories try the cocoa bran bars, the perfect fusion of lightness and goodness.

Cocoa bran bars are tasty protein snacks with whole wheat flour, wheat bran and cocoa. An original way to combine the lightness of a dietary and nutritious bar with the goodness and sweetness of chocolate and for those with a sweet tooth it is super appreciated. A mix of draining natural elements, rich in fibre, created to satisfy salty and sweet palates. The addition of bran, a prebiotic, provides a gentle and valuable way to absorb the nutrients your body needs, while supplying it with all the trace amounts of vitamins it needs. Natural cocoa, rich in minerals and antioxidants, makes cocoa bran bars an irresistible delicacy to be enjoyed at any time of day.

The bars are high in fiber, aid in the digestive process, provide energy and help balance blood sugar levels. They are a rich source of vitamins and minerals, such as calcium, iron, phosphorus, potassium, B vitamins and vitamins C and E. They are therefore also ideal as a nutritious but delicious snack, unique in their unique composition which combines taste and health. These bars contain no oil, added sugar or artificial additives. The goal of creating a food product that offers both great taste and as much health as possible has garnered much acclaim in the food industry. Ideal for creating delicious breakfast and snack recipes, cocoa bran bars can also be used as a filling in desserts and cakes.

With a light and crumbly texture, cocoa bran bars are a valid alternative to traditional flavours.

They bring a variety of flavors that compensate for the strong aroma of cocoa and make them pleasantly palatable. Gathering the best of nutrients and the best of taste, cocoa bran bars are a healthy and tasty alternative to snacks usually found in supermarkets. They cost about the same as a traditional bar, but their high fiber, mineral and antioxidant content make them a valuable product that you will love to taste.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

200 g of whole wheat flour

80 g of wheat bran

50 g of unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tablespoons of peanut oil

60 g of agave syrup.

Preparation of cocoa bran bars

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees. In a bowl, mix the flour, bran and cocoa. Add the peanut oil and mix. Combine the agave syrup and mix.

Take a baking tray and line it with parchment paper. Pour the mixture into it and level it. Bake in a preheated oven for about 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and leave to cool.

Cut the bars with a sharp knife into portions of more or less the same weight and size and then your energy bars, based on healthy ingredients, are ready to be enjoyed! Try them without hesitation!