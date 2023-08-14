Colombian Society of Pediatrics Urges Immediate Action to Address Pediatric Care Crisis

Colombian Society of Pediatrics Warns of Pediatric Care Concerns in the Country

The Colombian Society of Pediatrics, an association representing over 4,000 pediatricians in Colombia, has expressed deep concern over the state of pediatric care services in the country. In a statement, the organization called on the competent authorities to implement an immediate solution to address the issue.

According to the society, the closure of pediatric care beds is not a new problem, but it has been increasingly worrying in recent years. They attribute the reason for these closures to a lack of sufficient economic profitability. However, the society emphasizes that focusing solely on financial considerations ignores the immeasurable value of children and adolescents’ health and well-being.

They have urged the competent authorities not to prioritize economic criteria when it comes to investment in pediatric health care. The society believes that the health and future of Colombia’s youngest population should be protected, regardless of economic considerations.

The concerns raised by the Colombian Society of Pediatrics are not limited to a national level. The Antioquia regional branch of the society has also sounded an alarm, specifically highlighting recent closures of pediatric and obstetric services in Medellín.

The closure of the pediatric service at Alma Mater Hospital in Antioquia and the maternal neonatal unit at El Rosario Clinic, Villahermosa headquarters, were specifically mentioned. Additionally, there have been frequent threats of service suspension at the Concejo de Medellín Children’s Hospital.

The situation in the capital of Antioquia is not new, and it appears to be driven by economic reasons as well. Ana María Ángel, president of the National Union of Gynecology and Obstetrics (Sogos), explained that the system’s payment for procedures such as vaginal delivery and cesarean section does not adequately compensate for the costs of keeping these units open, especially when the demands for services are increasing.

Given the alarming situation, the Colombian Society of Pediatrics is calling for intervention and collaboration between health secretariats, local governments, and the Ministry of Health. They seek “substantive solutions” to address the issue and have requested greater clarity and honesty from the authorities involved.

The society reiterated its commitment to prioritize the well-being of children and the promotion of a comprehensive medical care system that prioritizes the needs of children and adolescents.

