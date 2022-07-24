The system allows employees to take note of their physical and mental health and to take care of each other at work.

Those who wish it,

they can wear one of the three badges made available

: the first with a

solid green bar

of 10 thousand HP, the second with one

yellow bar

of 3,899 HP and the third with a

red bar (the most critical)

in sole 15 HP.

The company

hopes this can be an incentive for employees to help each other

as well as a way to let others know that you are in psychophysical difficulty when otherwise you could not talk about it.

“Every employee is often under pressure or undergoing periods of stress, both at work and in private life. Of course, their mental and physical conditions vary from day to day,” said an Onken spokesperson. “However,

due to their position, role and job situation, it is often difficult to speak casually about these topics

. We therefore asked ourselves how to improve communication in these situations “.

The request by an employee to print some nice “badges” with a videogame theme was then realized. “We made samples by printing and laser cutting them on acrylic at our facilities,” explained the spokesperson.

Badges are currently only available to Onken employees, but following enthusiastic comments from the network and success overseas,

the company said it plans to put them on sale by the end of the month

. “The results were better than expected and we decided to distribute them in the sales department and make it a standardized system.”

