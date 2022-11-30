The latest surveys of trade union delegations have been published by Sisac (as of 1 January 2022). In the last year, the sector lost a total of 2,791 members, above all among family doctors and paediatricians. A decline that sees practically all unions affected and that seems unstoppable. SISAC DATA

30 NOV –

The latest surveys (as of 1 January 2022) published by Sisac on trade union delegations for the sector of conventional medicine which includes: general practitioners, pediatricians of free choice and internal outpatient specialists. In total, the sector has a total of 49,590 proxies in 2022. A number that decreased by 2,791 units (-5.3%) compared to the proxies in 2021. If we take the 2014 figure, the decrease is even more evident: 8 years ago the number was 60,485, a good 10,895 more (-18% )

But let’s see the numbers for each sector.

General medicine. In 2022, the sector counts on 32,112 proxies. That is -2,615 compared to 34,727 in 2021, confirming the downward trend of recent years. However, Fimmg is confirmed as the leading trade union with 62.99% (down compared to 63.26% of the previous year) of representation and a total of 20,227 proxies, with a decrease of 1,740 proxies compared to 21,967 in 2021.

Snami is confirmed in second position with 6,212 proxies (-476 compared to 2021) and 19.34% of representation. The Smi stands on the third step of the podium with 3,428 proxies (-324 compared to 2021) and 9.67% of representation. In 4th place we find the Cisl Medici with 2,014 proxies and 6.27% of representation.

Outpatient specialist. In 2022, the sector recorded a number of proxies equal to 11,110, an increase of 87 units compared to 11,023 in 2021. The first trade union in the Area is confirmed as Sumai-Assoprof with 8,450 units and 76.06% of representation, numbers down by 155 units compared to 8,605 proxies in 2021.

In second position is the Cisl Medical Federation with 973 proxies, down from 1,004 in 2021, and with a representativeness of 8.76%. The Uil Fpl then rises to third position with 758 proxies (+141 compared to 2021) and 6.82% of representation. Fespa falls to 4th place with 727 proxies (+39 compared to 2021) and 6.54% of the representativeness.

Free choice pediatrics. There were a total of 6,368 delegations here (245 fewer than in 2021). The first trade union is confirmed as the Fimp with 4,719 proxies (-196 compared to 2021) and 74.10% representation. In second place is Simpef with 840 proxies (13.2%), numbers down compared to the 849 proxies in 2021. On the third step of the podium is the Cipe-Sispe-Sinspe Federation with 703 proxies (-49 compared to 2021) proxies equal to 11.04%.

Luciano Fassari

November 30, 2022

