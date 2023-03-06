A day without potato salad is a day wasted in culinary terms, claims TV chef Moritz and often gets uncomprehending looks. When asked how he makes it, his answer is: in a thousand different ways and of course different every day! There is no single recipe for a potato salad that is always the same. After all, potatoes are the most versatile product in the home kitchen. A whole cosmos of recipes can be prepared from this. Martina and Moritz show the basic types of potato salad. And, of course, various refinements.