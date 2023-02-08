ANCONA – A course for new members, but also the possibility of returning to the Civil Service project. These are intense days at the headquarters of the Yellow Cross in Ancona, where initiatives are certainly not lacking as the president Alberto Caporalini points out: «Friday 10 February the deadline for submitting applications from the Civil Service expires. This is a great chance for young people. The many young people who have chosen to do the civil service in the Yellow Cross in recent years have had the opportunity to discover the world of healthcare up close, which is rather complex when seen from the outside. In this respect, our association is a training ground for life. Many of these boys finished the civil service they went to nursing school, for physiotherapists as well as enrollments in the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery. Still others, precisely because of the services we provide, have had the opportunity to relate to the forces of order, just think of the many who have attempted and successfully joined the Police or Guardia di Finanza. Guys who, once trained, have also found work in the public assistance sector».

In addition to the Civil Service, whose applications must arrive no later than Friday 10 February, the course for new members has started these days: «The places are still available, just get in touch with our manager Francesco Giovagnoli for all the information of the case. The new members course gives everyone the opportunity to get on the vehicles of our association». For any information on both the courses and the civil service, a telephone number is available on 329/3814716 Francesco Giovagnoli







