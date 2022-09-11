news-txt”>

There are 15,565 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday the infected were 15,543.

The victims are 18, a sharp drop from yesterday’s 59. The positivity rate is 11.1%.

The total number of Covid cases detected since the beginning of the pandemic in Italy is 22.035.717. This is what emerges from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health. There are 173 patients admitted to intensive care, one more than yesterday, in the balance between entries and exits, while daily admissions are 13. On the other hand, 3,936 hospitalized in ordinary wards, in the last twenty-four hours, down compared to yesterday. The currently positives are 484,939.