There are 42,976 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday the infected had been 45,721. The victims are 161, down from 171 yesterday. The rate is 17.7% down slightly from yesterday when it was at 17.8% yesterday. A total of 242,010 swabs were performed, including antigenic and molecular. On the other hand, there are 362 patients admitted to intensive care, 34 fewer than yesterday, while daily admissions are 31. On the other hand, 9734 patients are hospitalized in ordinary wards, 272 fewer than yesterday.