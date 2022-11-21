“The data we have today tell us that Covid-19 is regaining strength, the circulation of these variants with large transmission capacities causes the virus to circulate more, so I believe it is essential that the Ministry of Health address this epidemic trend with an assessment weekly, to be ready to start the necessary measures to counteract circulation where there is a significant increase” in cases. “If necessary, it will be necessary to reconsider the containment measures, including the possible use of masks in certain environments, for example”. He underlines this to beraking latest news Salute Massimo Andreonihead of infectious disease at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit), on the sidelines of the XXI national congress, underway in Rome.

Certainly, “with the viral circulation of Covid on the rise – he adds – I expect a plan for the winter season. Minister Schillaci has already said that he intends to carry out an information campaign to bring the issue of vaccination to the attention of the population, the most effective weapon we have to try to stop the pandemic ”, he underlines.

“We must acknowledge that the population is tired of the anti-Covid vaccination considered by many to be a nuisance, an element of great psychological fatigue. But we must insist on the campaign for the fourth dose which is going slowly, giving priority to fragile subjects”, Andreoni then said on the sidelines of the XXI National Congress, underway in Rome, who added: “In general, if the epidemic tends to evolve further we will have to recommend vaccination to the entire population”.

“We must make the maximum effort to convince frail people to take the fourth dose and, in some cases, even the fifth dose – recommends Andreoni -. The more we vaccinate, the more we can control the circulation of the virus. This is an incontrovertible fact and abundantly demonstrated by medical science and epidemiology data. In this sense, vaccination should be extended as much as possible”.