Covid, Omicron’s new nocturnal symptom. British experts: “It’s highly contagious, but not serious”

A new nocturnal symptom linked to the emerging strain of Covid-19 would be related to the new sub-variant. Omicron The highly contagious BA.5 is creating alert among the immunologists of the United Kingdom, according to which it could lead to a new wave of infections around the world. According to an English expert, a symptom emerged at night among some patients, infected with the sub-variant Covid. It is not new that there are differences between the various strains of the virus, including the ability to reinfect people within a few weeks of the onset of Covid.

Unpublished symptom

“An additional symptom of the sub-variant BA.5 is night sweats – said Professor Luke O’Neill of Trinity College Dublin in an interview with an Irish radio station – the disease is slightly different because the virus is changed “. According to the Dublin professor, however, for vaccinated people, the disease would not proceed with serious symptoms, but night sweats could be added.

Contagions on the rise

According to data released by the Office for National Statistics, coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom increased by 7%, reaching 3.8 million infected in the week until July 14, compared to 3.3 million the week before.

