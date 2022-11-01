Home Health Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer the king of the gym: beaten at Manchester United
MANCHESTER (England)Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer officially the “King of the Gym“at Carrington, headquarters of the Manchester United. The former Juventus had arrived last year to push 250 Kg alla leg press but, according to the report of Daily News, a teammate of his overtook him. The new record holder is the Brazilian casemiro (30 years old) who would have pushed well 300 Kga source told the British tabloid: “Ronny is very proud of his physical shape and how muscular his legs are, few consistently approach the amount and weight he can load.He’s not one for the bench press, Cristiano is a man of leg, but it seems he has met Casemiro: he is not the biggest boy in the world but he is strong as an ox and can push 300 kg with his eyes closed“.

