Photographs attached with adhesive tape to the railing of the Palazzetto dello Sport transformed into a funeral home. Photographs requested of the families of the victims who arrived here in Crotone from Holland, Austria, Germany, the United States and also from various Italian cities, such as Taranto and Verona, after learning of the shipwreck of the caique which occurred at dawn on Sunday 26 February 150 meters from the beach of Steccato, a fraction of the municipality of Cutro. Photographs published by local newspapers and periodicals — the Crotonese, the Southern newspaper, Cn24tv.it — who are telling, they who have seen and witnessed dozens since the nineties, all the details of this umpteenth disaster in the waters of the Mediterranean.

Photographs recovered on the web by journalists and volunteers who have seen up close the tormented life of Afghanistan dominated by the Taliban. On these two pages we publish some images of the faces of those who left Smyrna, Turkey, on 22 February with a heart full of hope. A journey that often began on foot —mostly in the aftermath of the hasty abandonment of Afghanistan by the international mission in August 2021 —, starting from Herat and Kabul. Faces of ordinary people, and their dreams, lost in the sinking of Summer Love. For example, the two women: the Topekai journalist and the Abiden business, at the forefront of the struggle for the rights of Afghan women and for this reason persecuted.