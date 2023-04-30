Darfo Boario Terme, tragic motorcycle crash: Romolo Ricardi died

Darfo Boario Terme (Brescia) – Tragedy along the roads of Valcamonica, where a man aged 57 he lost his life on his way to Darfo Boario Terme, from Sciano di Gorzone, a hamlet of the Camunian town. The victim was called Romulus Richardwas a bricklayer and lived in the village.

Era riding his motorcycle when he had an accident with a car going up and turning into his own yard. The impact was very violent. Ricardi first hit the bodywork of the car, then rolled to the ground, suffering very serious injuries.

He was immediately rescued and secured though his conditions appeared dramatic. Rescuers loaded him into an ambulance and transported him to thePope John XXIII Hospital in Bergamowhere is died a few hours after admission. The events occurred in the late morning. The person driving the car is uninjured but scared. She didn’t see the centaur coming.