Day against noise 2023: Keep it quiet – also in construction

The day against noise will take place on April 26, 2023 under the motto “Make it quiet”. Around this day, the trade association for the construction industry (BG BAU) organizes action days in numerous training centers in the construction industry throughout Germany. Trainees learn what noise is and how it works, how loud construction machines are and how to protect yourself from the possible consequences of noise. Because the following also applies, especially in construction: keep it quiet. In other words: noise protection is feasible.

Noise is omnipresent. They are part of it and can even be (life) important, if you think of warning signals or loud cries for help. Whether we are out and about, at work, in our free time, even at night we are surrounded by noises – also known as sound. It becomes problematic when the level is permanently high in many places. While what we call noise in everyday life initially “only” describes a subjective feeling, the following applies to higher sound levels from 80 dB(A): If we are exposed to it too often and for too long, this has health consequences for our hearing . Since hearing cannot heal itself, the damage is also irreversible.

Targeted from the start

Health education right at the start of your career is important – after all, this is where the foundation stone for a whole working life is laid. The figures illustrate the need: in 2021, noise-induced hearing loss was the occupational disease with the most suspected cases in the construction industry and construction-related services, with 2,882 cases. BG BAU has spent around 18 million euros annually over the past five years on treatment, rehabilitation and pensions due to this occupational disease.

The BG BAU is therefore starting as early as possible and is targeting young people in the industry with its campaigns against noise throughout the day. “Effective protection against noise is feasible – also and especially in construction,” says Bernhard Arenz, head of the main department for prevention at BG BAU.

Reduce noise at source

Protecting employees from noise at their workplace is the responsibility of companies. The Noise and Vibration Occupational Safety and Health Ordinance (LärmVibrationsArbSchV) regulates how this is to be implemented in detail. Ideally, noise is prevented or reduced at the source through the use of technical measures, e.g. B. through quieter machines or low-noise work processes that significantly reduce the noise level. If these options have been exhausted or are not technically feasible, organizational protective measures must be taken, such as separating noisy work areas with noise barriers or limiting the time spent in the noisy area.

If the noise level is still too high – i.e. the average noise exposure is 80 dB(A) per day – companies must provide their employees with personal protective equipment, e.g. B. in the form of earmuffs, ear plugs or custom-made earmolds. It is compulsory to wear it from a value of 85 dB(A).

Effective with few resources

“Noise-related hearing loss is an occupational disease that can be effectively prevented with just a few resources. The BG BAU therefore attaches particular importance to prevention work in noise protection. Our campaign days for trainees have been a tried and tested building block for this for years,” said Arenz on the occasion of the 26th day Noise. “In around 90 minutes, our experts will provide the young people with knowledge that will hopefully ensure good hearing for the rest of their lives.”

In 2023 the “26th Day Against Noise – International Noise Awareness Day” will take place. Since 1998, the German Society for Acoustics e. V. as the initiator of the day, the Germany-wide activities of the partner organizations. BG BAU is also involved and reaches over 2,200 trainees throughout Germany as part of its campaign days.

