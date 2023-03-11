Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters and live updates.

SAN DONA’ DI PIAVE – The well-known doctor from Mestre died in the night Michele Capuzzo, in March 3 years ago he lost his life partner, Dr. Chiara Filipponi. Last night he passed away: he was director of the unit Odontostomatology of Ulss 4 in San Donà. He was 64 years old. Originally from Mestre, he had lived in Musile and recently moved to Selvazzano Dentro, in the Padua area.

The carreer

He was hired by the Eastern Veneto health authority in 2001. Since then he has always carried out the activity in the Dentistry department at the San Donà di Piave hospital, obtaining, already shortly after his arrival and for professional merits, the direction of the ‘unit. He had been suffering from a serious illness for some time; despite this he had always continued to work, without ever missing his contribution to local health care. A few days ago he was hospitalized at the Istituto Oncologico Veneto where, last night, his heart stopped beating, overcome by the disease.

«A tireless doctor – is the thought of the director general of Ulss4, Mauro Filippi –, always available, a professional who would still have given a great deal to our company and to the users who use this service. It leaves a void that cannot be filled.”

