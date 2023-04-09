In view of the demographic development, securing the skilled labor base in nursing is an important socio-political task for the coming years. Good care cannot be guaranteed without a sufficient number of qualified and motivated care professionals. The Nursing Professions Act will make a significant contribution to meeting these challenges.

The law will be supplemented by a training and examination ordinance that will contain essential details, particularly on the content and structure of the training. Key points of this ordinance are available and can thus be included in further discussions on the draft law.

In the future, the joint training content will be taught to all nursing trainees together. This is followed by a focus on geriatric care, health care and nursing or child care. Most of the training takes place in practice at the respective training provider.

The new training will be free of charge for trainees in the new nursing profession nationwide. Instead of having to pay school fees, they should receive a training allowance. The merger into one profession will also support the alignment of earnings in geriatric care with the higher level of nursing.

The law requires the approval of the Bundesrat. The first training year is planned for 2018. Nursing schools and training companies have enough time to adapt to the new training.

You can find more information about the Nursing Professions Act here.