Home Health Draft law on the reform of the nursing professions in the 1st reading in the Bundestag
Health

Draft law on the reform of the nursing professions in the 1st reading in the Bundestag

by admin

In view of the demographic development, securing the skilled labor base in nursing is an important socio-political task for the coming years. Good care cannot be guaranteed without a sufficient number of qualified and motivated care professionals. The Nursing Professions Act will make a significant contribution to meeting these challenges.

The law will be supplemented by a training and examination ordinance that will contain essential details, particularly on the content and structure of the training. Key points of this ordinance are available and can thus be included in further discussions on the draft law.

In the future, the joint training content will be taught to all nursing trainees together. This is followed by a focus on geriatric care, health care and nursing or child care. Most of the training takes place in practice at the respective training provider.

The new training will be free of charge for trainees in the new nursing profession nationwide. Instead of having to pay school fees, they should receive a training allowance. The merger into one profession will also support the alignment of earnings in geriatric care with the higher level of nursing.

The law requires the approval of the Bundesrat. The first training year is planned for 2018. Nursing schools and training companies have enough time to adapt to the new training.

You can find more information about the Nursing Professions Act here.

See also  Strong earthquake shock in Campobasso, also felt in Puglia

You may also like

the tragedy occurred in Monzuno, near Bologna

Symposium for culture-sensitive healthcare

35 dead at sea

Catania, 33, barricades himself in his house and...

an entire building collapses – breaking latest news

Kiev again against the Vatican for the Via...

New York Times, leak of documents reveals that...

Warning from the Civil Protection for Rains and...

Transplant register launched

Pope Francis, disappointment of Ukraine: “Equate victim and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy