According to a survey carried out during the last month, there are very many Italians who prefer to enjoy food sweets compared to the savory one. Everything would depend on a new real trend born during the years of lockdown. Closed at home to protect themselves from the then new covid 19, many have tried their hand at trying to cook dishes that until then, mostly due to lack of time, they had never tried to prepare independently. Mostly the Italians had a lot of fun preparing desserts of all varieties and shapes.

Certainly not all the experiments have come to a perfect end, but this has in no way deterred the Italians who have filled their days in front of the stove. The food that many Italians rediscovered during these occasions was honey. It is a highly sugary substance, able to fill, flavor or sweeten anything. Industry experts, however, waste no time in warning us: they say that, precisely because of the qualities it possesses, honey it is a food that must be eaten with extreme moderation and not before the age of two.

This is because it contains glucose which, even in small doses, is able to provide the caloric intake we need for the whole day. According to nutritionists, you shouldn’t go beyond 2 teaspoons a day. Furthermore, honey is able to bring significant benefits to our body, so much so as to involve the invention of the so-called “honey diet “. According to a well-known American nutritionist, honey it would be considered an excellent ally for anyone wishing to get rid of a few extra pounds. This happens because honey is able to modify some metabolic elements, making us no longer have that constant craving for sweets.

Obviously, the honey diet involves the intake of all the macro nutrients we need without counting the calories we consume. There are many people who have relied on this new diet a bit incredulous, but instead have obtained excellent results in a short time. There are basically two rules to follow: replace sugar completely with honey and, every night before going to sleep, take a spoonful of miele along with a hot drink.

Especially the last rule is fundamental, as it helps to reconcile sleep better and therefore to make us rest well. According to this well-known nutritionist, in fact, the quality of sleep is extremely important to keep us from phenomena such as obesity, and honey before going to sleep it helps to avoid sugar overloads in the brain and therefore to sleep better.