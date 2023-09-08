Eight facts about the Asian tiger mosquito – Health

Although she can hardly fly 200 meters, the potent disease carrier has spread all over the world. How she did it – and other amazing features of Aedes albopictus.

On average it is only half a centimeter tall and yet it is an animal of superlatives. The Asian tiger mosquito is described in the specialist literature as “the most invasive mosquito species and one of the top invasive organisms in the world”, as well as “one of the most dangerous invasive species”. Aedes albopictus is no longer an exception in Germany either. Profile of an unusual animal.

