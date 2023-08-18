Essential Foods for Optimal Health After 60: What You Should Never Miss on the Table

Taking care of your diet is essential, especially after the age of 60. Here are the foods that should never be missing from the table.

Nutrition is one of the key factors for leading a healthy, long, and happy life. A good food education, taught from an early age, can make a difference even as you get older. After the age of 60, in fact, there are foods that are good for the body and that should never be lacking because they are rich in essential nutrients to support the health of bones, hair, teeth, organs, and to avoid the risk of diseases, even serious ones.

Foods to eat after 60

After 60, it is necessary to give the body nutrient-rich foods, especially vitamins and mineral salts, to support all organs and ensure a long and healthy old age.

Foods that contain these essential nutrients should never be missing from the table: soccer, which protects and strengthens bones and teeth. It can be found in milk, yogurt, cheese, and vegetables which are richer in it such as green leafy vegetables, rocket, chicory, and legumes. It passes to ferro which promotes blood oxygenation and is essential to avoid the risk of anemia. It can be integrated by consuming dried fruit, whole grains, white and red meat, clams, and cocoa.

For those over 60, the fiber is important for the correct functioning of the intestine and intestinal transit. They can be found in legumes, whole grains (barley, spelt, rye), and vegetables. The are also fundamental Omega 3 which regulates the level of bad cholesterol in the blood and promotes the proper functioning of the heart and cardiovascular system.

As well as the protein that allows muscle building and should never be deficient in a person’s food plan after 60 years. Excellent sources are meat (beef, chicken, turkey), fish (such as tuna, salmon, cod, sardines, mackerel), legumes, low-fat dairy products, Greek yogurt, eggs, and possibly soy and tempeh.

Finally, Vitamin C acts as a protection against free radicals and cellular aging and is important for the proper functioning of the immune system. It is found in citrus fruits, tomatoes, peppers, berries, kiwis, and vegetables. By consuming these foods which are rich in vitamins, minerals, and valuable nutrients, it will be easier for you to lead a fit, happy, and healthy old age.

