EU Health Ministers Discuss Policy and Regulations in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

EU Health Ministers Discuss Policy and Regulations in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

The European Union Health Ministers gathered in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria for a meeting as part of the Spanish presidency of the Council of Europe. Attendees included EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides, acting Minister of Health José Manuel Miñones, and Cesare Onestini, the general director of the General Secretariat of the Council. The meeting aimed to discuss various policy and regulation matters concerning the European Union’s healthcare sector. The discussions are expected to play a crucial role in shaping future healthcare policies within the European Union.

