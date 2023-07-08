Extra chromosomes, new weapons to target cancer – Medicine

Graphic representation of human chromosomes (source: yourgenome, Flickr) © ANSA/Ansa

The abnormal number of chromosomes is one of the trump cards of cancer cells to proliferate and escape the body’s defenses. Targeting this feature, present in about 90% of cancer cells, could become a new strategy for stopping the disease. This is suggested by a study coordinated by researchers at Yale University in New Haven published in Science.

Human cells typically have 23 pairs of chromosomes. “If you look at normal skin or normal lung tissue, for example, 99.9 percent of the cells will have the right number of chromosomes,” explained research coordinator Jason Sheltzer. “But we’ve known for over 100 years that almost all cancers are aneuploid,” that is, have an incorrect number of chromosomes.

There are several forms of aneuploidy; the team focused on one of them. He genetically engineered melanoma, stomach and ovarian cancer cells by removing the altered chromosomes and then observed the behavior of the cells. “Eliminating the aneuploidy compromised the malignant potential of these cells, which lost the ability to form tumors,” added Sheltzer.

This is due to the fact that genes (one in particular, MDM4) are present on the abnormal portions of chromosomes which turn off the body’s defense mechanisms against cancer cells.

Researchers have also identified substances that can interfere with these mechanisms and block tumor growth. “This tells us that aneuploidy has the potential to function as a therapeutic target against cancer,” concludes Sheltzer. “If we find a way to selectively target those cells, this could be – at least in theory – a good way to target cancer with minimal effect on non-tumor tissue.”

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

]]>

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

