Prince Carlo he has no doubts: his brother Andreathe Duke of York removed from the House of Windsor for his involvement in the sex scandal Epstein, will never have real roles again. The Sun on Sunday writes it today exclusively, according to which the heir to the throne responded to the daughters of Andrea – Beatrice ed Eugenie – who had begged him to see to it that the disgraced royal could be taken back to court.

“There is no chance”, the future king replied to the young princesses, according to well-informed anonymous sources quoted by Sunday. The 73-year-old Prince of Wales, in fact, is “determined” to respect the decision of the Queen Elizabeth to deprive Andrea of ​​his real roles and the title of SAR (his royal highness).

According to sources, Carlo met Beatrice and Eugenie at his home on the Birkhall estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. And a few days earlier he had had a “business meeting”, also in Birkhall, with Prince Andrew himself. The heir to the throne listened to all three, but their pleas “fell on deaf ears” and according to one of the sources “there is no change” in the status quo.

Andrea was definitively relegated to the so-called ‘real desert‘from the queen in January, after a series of embarrassing disputes that prompted him to pay millions of dollars in February to close the case with Virginia Giuffre, the woman who was dragging him to the bar in the United States on charges of sexual harassment. The third son and favorite son of the queen has thus reached a financial agreement to put an end to an affair that has caused profound embarrassment to the English court.

Meanwhile, the unprecedented news is causing a stir among British citizens, according to which Queen Elizabeth could appoint the new British premier in his residence in Scotland, at the castle of Balmoral where he is currently located, and not undertake the long journey to London on the advice of doctors. .

This was reported by the daily Sun, increasing fears for the sovereign’s health conditions. The queen will have to appoint a new prime minister after the elections to be held in early September. Usually, the ceremony is held at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle, which the Queen expected to do at the end of her summer vacation which began in late July. But since late last year, the 96-year-old monarch has been suffering from mobility issues that have prevented her from carrying out many of her official commitments and is reportedly preparing contingency plans to find alternative solutions. The ‘unusual’ visits of Prince Charles to her mother, which have become increasingly regular, have also increased concerns about the queen’s health conditions.