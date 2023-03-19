Home Health Final Fantasy 16: duration revealed, there will be many secondary activities
Health

Final Fantasy 16: duration revealed, there will be many secondary activities

by admin
Final Fantasy 16: duration revealed, there will be many secondary activities

In an interview with Famitsu, director Hiroshi Takai and producer Naoki Yoshida revealed the duration Of Final Fantasy 16. According to his estimates to simply get to the end credits players will take about 35 hours, while those aiming to complete all side activities and fully upgrade Clive could take even 70 – 80 hoursa sign that there will be a large number of secondary activities.

“If you want to master and level up all the skills, get all the accessories, do all the side quests and go through all the monster hunts, it will probably take you about 70 – 80 hours,” said Yoshida.

The producer added that he initially aimed for a duration of around 20 hours for the main story alone, as he has the idea that today’s gamers “are very busy with other things”. However as the game took shape the overall length increased substantially.

Yoshida also recalled that those looking for a challenge to test their skills, once completed Final Fantasy 16 will be able to try their hand at the new game + mode, called “Final Fantasy”, with more difficult battles and some completely different. In addition, there is also a completely optional high score mode for fights and complete with online leaderboards.

We remind you that Final Fantasy 16 will be available on PS5 starting from June 22, 2023. If you haven’t yet, we suggest you read the proof we published last month.

See also  The circle closes: Pfizer buys pharmaceutical companies specializing in cancer and the heart

You may also like

Turin-Naples, the report cards: Osimhen dominates, from 8.5....

Dye your hair yourself: This is the best...

65-year-old woman dies in head-on collision

Open or closed angle glaucoma: differences, prevention and...

a 24-year-old Swedish woman died, she is looking...

Join now and talk to Jens Spahn about...

F1, Perez wins in Jeddah ahead of Verstappen...

The use of antidepressant drugs in Europe has...

Vitamin D supplements: A lot of strength for...

Avalanche above Courmayeur, one dead and one missing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy