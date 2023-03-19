In an interview with Famitsu, director Hiroshi Takai and producer Naoki Yoshida revealed the duration Of Final Fantasy 16. According to his estimates to simply get to the end credits players will take about 35 hours, while those aiming to complete all side activities and fully upgrade Clive could take even 70 – 80 hoursa sign that there will be a large number of secondary activities.

“If you want to master and level up all the skills, get all the accessories, do all the side quests and go through all the monster hunts, it will probably take you about 70 – 80 hours,” said Yoshida.

The producer added that he initially aimed for a duration of around 20 hours for the main story alone, as he has the idea that today’s gamers “are very busy with other things”. However as the game took shape the overall length increased substantially.

Yoshida also recalled that those looking for a challenge to test their skills, once completed Final Fantasy 16 will be able to try their hand at the new game + mode, called “Final Fantasy”, with more difficult battles and some completely different. In addition, there is also a completely optional high score mode for fights and complete with online leaderboards.

We remind you that Final Fantasy 16 will be available on PS5 starting from June 22, 2023. If you haven’t yet, we suggest you read the proof we published last month.