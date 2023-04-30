Firm buttocks and hourglass hips with Victoria Beckham’s slimming workout: results with 13 minutes a day!

There’s nothing better than a good fat burning workout to have a slim and toned body. Victoria Beckham’s fitness journey is simple and she won’t waste more than a handful of minutes. Here are the 3 exercises recommended by Tracy Anderson that the star always does to stay in shape.

As summer approaches, people think about the fateful swimsuit test and how to pass it. In fact, our waistline may have gained inches after the holiday binges. To pick up the line and don’t feel uncomfortable with little covering clothes, we should start a good workout.

But we don’t think we have to waste hours of our time to achieve the desired results. With exercises suggested by personal trainer Tracy Anderson we will have no problem shaping the hips and buttocks. Even the former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham applies them, and it would seem with success, given the fabulous body that she finds.

The method of the stars

Tracy Anderson is the fitness pioneer and point of reference for many VIPs in America. Stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie rely on her advice to sculpt their physique. His methodvery well known in the old continent, includes bodyweight sessions mixed with cardio and mat exercises.

In general, it can be considered a kind of modern aerobics, the updated version of what Jane Fonda did in the 80s. It seems that in times of pandemic, Anderson herself has revealed publicly Victoria Beckham’s leg workout. Apparently, it would be 3 simple exercises but effective, to be performed for a total of 13 minutes. Here’s what they are and tips for doing them right.

Firm buttocks and hourglass hips with 3 toning exercises without tools

Il first exercise plans to leave on all fours and with your elbows resting on the floor. The movement consists of bring one leg bent backwards, and then extend it all the way. L’exercise number two, however, is a variant of the previous one. Starting in the same position as before, this time you will have to throw the leg to the side, first bent and then stretched out.

Finally, we proceed with thelast exercise; always getting on all fours, he stretches his leg as usual. After that, the movement is completed by crossing it behind while making it go down. When done consistently and combined with a healthy diet, these short sessions are perfect for getting firm buttocks and hourglass hips. Each exercise is repeated for a total of twenty timesexercising first one leg and then the other.