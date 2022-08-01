Noise Suppression is a pretty nice feature, but AMD has room to work on.



AMD has added a new Noise Suppression feature in Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.7.1. We also downloaded the 22.7.1 version of the driver for the first time and made some simple measurements for AMD Noise Suppression.

According to AMD, Noise Suppression mainly reduces noise from the background or surrounding environment through real-time deep learning algorithms. This function applies to any input and output device through the Radeon driver system to cancel the capture of microphones or other devices. does not require background noise.

Turning on AMD Noise Suppression is very simple, just download the latest version of Radeon Software Adrenalin (supported from version 22.7.1), enter the “Audio & Video” field from “Settings”, you can see the options of AMD Noise Suppression and Enable it to use.

Both Input and Output Device need to be able to choose whether to turn on Noise Suppression and specify the device. Since the ROG Strix G15 Advantage laptop with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and Radeon RX 6800M GPU is used for testing, it can also be seen The option of ASUS AI Noice-cancelling appears.

AMD emphasized on its blog that Noise Suppression is currently only open to Ryzen 5000 series processors and newer systems, and also includes Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards and newer products. In other words, if you are not using a Ryzen 5000 series processor, Noise Suppression will not start.

We also experimented with an ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor, and after downloading the driver version 22.7.1 and updating it, AMD Noise Suppression can also be turned on.

In addition, we asked AMD whether Noise Suppression is supported with Intel processors and Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards, and got the following response: “AMD Noise Suppression requires AMD Software Adrenalin 22.7.1 or later. Built-in RDNA is supported. 2 Ryzen 6000 series processors with built-in graphics, and devices with Radeon RX 6000 series discrete graphics or discrete graphics chips, and Intel with Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards can also support AMD Noise Suppression.”

Going back to the ROG Strix G15 Advance section, we actually turned on and off the GPU Load and Power Draw data for Noise Suppression.

When it is turned off, GPU Load is mostly around 0%, while GPU Power Draw jumps around 16-18W; when Noise Suppression is turned on and used, GPU Load directly rises to 9%. Around this time, the GPU Power Draw also came to 27W.

AMD Noise Suppression is a pretty good new feature, but Noise Suppression cannot be “%” adjusted for Input Device or Output Device like NVIDIA Broadcast, which may be a considerable problem. The reason for this is that when the noise becomes louder, the quality of the human voice will be quite poor. At this time, it is necessary to consider a balance between noise removal and the quality of the human voice.

Perhaps, AMD can make Noise Suppression have more functions in the future.