“From Saturday 26 November Lombardy Region will offer the flu vaccine free of charge to the entire Lombard populationtherefore not only to the target categories such as children or over 60 or at risk for pathology”. This was announced by the president of the Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontanaand the Councilor for Welfare, Guido Bertolaso. Vaccinations can be administered by general practitioners, paediatricians, pharmacies or vaccination centres. To book, you can ask your general practitioner or on the regional website.

“We took this decision – explains Fontana – following the latest bulletin of the InfluNet sentinel doctors”, which recorded as of November 13 “already 1 million 180 thousand Italians affected by the flu, of which almost 390,000 in one week”. A flu syndrome “which would present itself with respiratory symptoms of a certain severity, especially for the elderly, frail and children under 5”.

Bertolaso ​​underlines that “the ministerial circular provided that, at the end of the campaign, the Regions with stocks available could extend the offer of the vaccine to the entire population”. The Lombardy Region had set the end of the campaign for December 15th. “Given the excellent results – explains Bertolaso ​​- achieved compared to last year, 1,249,871 vaccinations made on November 21, against 1,051,000 in 2021, we decided to bring the offer forward to next Saturday, on the occasion of some vax days offered by the vaccination centers located throughout the area”.