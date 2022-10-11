A hectic lifestyle can lead to not following a particularly healthy diet and to often having abdominal pain due to problems such as colitis or gastritis – depending on the trait involved. However, there are cases in which these problems become too frequent and are the first alarm bell of a tumor. Knowing what the most common symptoms are can really save your life.

Very often we tend to take abdominal pain lightly, pointing to them as simple consequences of common pathology given by a diet that is not completely healthy and balanced. Obviously, no type of problem should ever be underestimated and it would always be advisable to consult a doctor, especially since certain symptoms may rather be the first warning of a decidedly more serious and aggressive disease, such as a tumor located in the abdominal region. Here are the most common symptoms that we all should know to take immediate action.

Abdominal pain, what are the symptoms related to a tumor

Sometimes, therefore, frequent abdominal pains are not only the consequence of diseases such as gastritis but can represent the first alarm bell of a neoplasm located in the abdominal region – and which can affect both the stomach and the intestine.

Although many experts have made it clear that in the early stages this type of cancer can be asymptomatic, there are quite specific symptoms that can help in a first diagnosis – which therefore precedes the necessary checks to be carried out under the advice of an expert.

It is mainly about pains localized in the abdominal area however connected to a significant weight loss of the affected subject, to which a total is also added loss of appetite con early satiety and difficulties in both nutrition and digestion also related to a constant sense of nausea and maternity (i.e. when the patient vomits blood).

Stomach cancer, what are the most common causes

Keeping in mind what are the most common symptoms of a stomach tumor, it being understood that at the onset of any symptom the affected person should still consult an expert, let’s try to understand what may also be the most common causes related to the onset of the neoplasm .

Among the risk factors discussed with greater insistence, we cannot ignore thePower supply, which plays a key role when it comes to prevention. The scientific community agrees that the abuse of dried, smoked or salted foods favors the onset of this pathology as the nitrates contained in these foods can easily become carcinogenic nitrites.

However, it is not always possible to talk about nutrition and there are cases in which everything can originate from the action of a bacterium, to be precise theHelicobacter pyloricapable of entailing the same consequences described above in the case of an incorrect diet (although it should be noted that the probabilities are much lower than in the first case).

