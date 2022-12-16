First bite of protein, plenty of vegetables and minimal carbohydrates: this is it winning formula to lose up to two sizes. The testimony is that of the TV face Kirstie Allsopp, British presenter of Channel 4, who wanted to share the meal plan which allowed her to go down from size 50 to size 46. The professional’s diet aims to balance the metabolism also through good practices that start from the first bite.

On the eve of her 50th birthday, tired of being overweight, Allsopp decided to take matters into her own hands by correcting her table habits and engaging in physical activity aimed at reducing the health risks associated with the condition. Thus, she relied on a nutritionist – the same one who had already followed Sam Smith and James Corden – who recommended the diet of the ”metabolic balance‘. Let’s see what it consists of and how to do it.

Tailored to Kirstie’s specific needs, the diet consisted of three meals a day five hours apart. Each meal must strictly begin with one protein dish for a total of three portions a day of meat or fish together with sufficient quantities of vegetables. Well, then, le salads to accompany the course of up to six daily portions: the benefits of vitamins, fibres, minerals and other precious nutrients will not be long in coming.

Instead, it is better to avoid yogurt, tofu, processed meats and potatoes as well as reduce the useless carbohydrates, for example those in carbonated and sugary drinks. The best choice for maintaining proper hydration is thewater, which can also be flavored with lemon or cucumber. Alternatively, especially in this cold season, herbal teas are excellent while tea and coffee should be limited to three/four cups for the first course and one/two cups for the second course.