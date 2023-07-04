Full power with well-supplied muscles – this is how sport is really fun! / …

Protina Pharmaceutical GmbH

an audio

230627_Podcast_SportUndMagnesium_WS.mp3

MP3 – 7,0 MB – 03:49Download

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Ismaning

Sport and a healthy diet go together like … yes: like what actually? Of course, the combination is ideal for our health. With recreational athletes, however, the feeling that they are not eating optimally is a motivation to put on their sports shoes again and start jogging. The nice weather also encourages us to get on our bikes instead of driving, and when it’s light in the evenings for a long time, we can more easily pull ourselves together to do yoga or Pilates.

Why not? Finally, the bikini season is approaching. Eating a balanced diet is not that easy. Because many heavily processed foods contain sufficient fats, carbohydrates and proteins, but lack micronutrients such as vitamins, minerals and trace elements. In order to be able to perform sporting activities with low nutrient intake, the body draws on its reserves. Which – in the case of unloved fat deposits – is also desirable. However, there are even more reserves that are metabolized in the event of a nutrient deficiency.

Stefanie Mollnhauer, doctor and sports medicine specialist from the Institut pro formance in Lindau, therefore advises athletes to pay attention to their mineral supply. Magnesium in particular is indispensable for functioning muscle work. Although the mineral is one of the most important for our organism and is needed for about 600 metabolic processes, we only have about 25 g of it stored in our body – about half of it in our bones. If we are undersupplied with magnesium, this can lead to muscle cramps and tension. Because without the relaxation mineral magnesium, our muscles can tense, but not relax again. An adequate supply of micronutrients such as minerals, vitamins and trace elements is therefore just as essential as the so-called macronutrients, i.e. carbohydrates, fats and proteins.

A good supply in everyday life preserves the emergency reserves

If we take in less magnesium with food than we consume, the body draws on our stored magnesium stores. So that we do not fall into an undersupply, it is important to ensure a sufficient supply or a quick replenishment of the stores – especially when consumption is increased. “Because the organism uses up the mineral through increased muscle activity and loses it through sweating, among other things,” says doctor and sports medicine specialist Stefanie Mollnhauer. “For athletes, the daily magnesium requirement can be two to three times higher than the estimated value of 300-350 mg/day recommended by the German Society for Nutrition (DGE), depending on the sporting activity. Physically active people and athletes should Therefore, ensure an adequate supply, for example through the regular supply of high-dose magnesium. In this way, the muscle mineral can contribute to the normal function of the muscles and the energy metabolism.”

If we want to do something for our health, sport is a good idea. We are doing our body an even bigger favor if we also ensure a good supply of magnesium. In addition to nutrition, this is uncomplicated and suitable for everyday use with the products from Magnesium-Diasporal® (pharmacy). The range offers the right dosage and dosage form for every need. Enabling people to live a healthy life on the move: That is the declared goal of the Diasporal® brand. A sufficient supply of magnesium supports our body in being efficient and fit. The best conditions for a sporty everyday life. For more information, visit: www.diasporal.com.

Original content from: Protina Pharmazeutische GmbH, transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

