Genoa, 25-year-old young man killed with a gunshot. The alleged murderer enters the church and says to the sacristan: “I killed a man”. Now he is in the police station

Shooting and one man dead in via Polleri, in the center of Genoa. It happened at 18.10, 118 arrived, the rescuers tried to revive him, but everything was useless. The victim is a 25-year-old young man. The perpetrator, who had tried to hide in the Annunziata church, was arrested and taken to the police headquarters by the investigators of the flying squad. The police and carabinieri are investigating.

The victim died while the 118 rescuers tried to revive him. The gun would have been found under a car parked nearby and it is assumed that the killer wanted to get rid of it.

Via Polleri is a very busy road close to Piazza della Nunziata which today was crowded with Genoese and tourists.

According to initial information, it seems that it was the shooter himself who asked for police intervention. He would have done so when he entered the church of the Annunziata, he would have approached the French sacristan of the parish in a confused state asking him to call the police. He would also have uttered the phrase: “I killed a man”. Jean Pascal Colì, the sacristan, immediately called the police who arrested the man who “wore work gloves”, as he explained.

Via Polleri is currently closed to traffic by the local police and the magistrate on duty Eugenia Menichetti has arrived at the scene of the crime, where the body of the boy killed covered by a white cloth is still present.

Also according to some rumors collected in the area, murderer and victim would have had an argument about 100 meters away, near Piazza del Carmine, there would have been some screams and then the explosion of the gunshot, even if it is not excluded that the murderer may have pulled the trigger several times.