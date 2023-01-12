news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, JAN 12 – Sweet and sharp at the same time, the taste of ginger stands out in dishes: but is it good for health, especially for the heart? More as a tasty complement to healthy foods than as an ingredient on its own, giving them even more flavor. In fact, in an in-depth study, the American Heart Association examines its pros and cons, concluding that ginger “doesn’t have to be the protagonist, the star, of a healthy meal, but it works great as a supporting cast member” for use a cinematic metaphor.



Much of the research on ginger has been done in its supplement form, but as an ingredient little has been explored by researchers.



“Clinical studies have shown that very large doses of ginger in supplement form can improve blood cholesterol levels,” explains Kristina Petersen, a nutrition expert at Texas Tech University in Lubbock. Other research has shown that ginger supplements could improve blood pressure and help maintain blood glucose levels. “Once again, these are rather large doses,” adds the expert. And few studies have looked at the potential for side effects. What if ginger is used as an ingredient? Petersen conducted research showing that adding a herb and spice mix that included ginger to a typical Western diet lowered blood pressure in adults who had a higher risk of heart disease. The specific effect of ginger was not identified, but these findings suggest that “incorporating ginger into the diet or adding it to foods to improve flavor may have benefits for heart disease. Adding ginger to healthful foods , for example vegetables, this perhaps makes them appreciate and benefits will be obtained by eating more vegetables”. Ginger for Petersen goes well with a whole range of different vegetables, especially carrots, and with chicken, a relatively healthy source of protein. Besides its use in Indian-style recipes, it works well paired with fries. (HANDLE).

