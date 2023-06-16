Home » Grand Jury Indicts Pentagon Leak Mole
Grand Jury Indicts Pentagon Leak Mole

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, JUNE 15 – A federal grand jury has indicted Pentagon leak whistleblower Jack Teixeira. The American media reported it, underlining that Teixeira is accused of having voluntarily withheld and disseminated confidential information related to national defense.

The Pentagon leak whistleblower was arrested on April 13 and is in federal custody after the prosecution presented evidence showing he has access to an arsenal of weapons, as well as the risk of sharing sensitive information with foreign countries .

“The unauthorized removal, retention and transmission of confidential information puts the security of our country at risk,” said Massachusetts Attorney Joshua S. Levy. “Those granted access to classified information have an obligation to safeguard it for the security of the United States, our military, our citizens and our allies,” Levy notes, noting the commitment to “ensure that all who hold sensitive national security information adhere to the law” (ANSA).

