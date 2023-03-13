Greek yogurt is a particularly beneficial food for health. Experts recommend consuming it before going to sleep: the effects you don’t expect.

Greek yogurt differs from regular yogurt in that it has a different texture. In particular, it turns out to be more dense due to the high concentration of proteins and water soluble nutrients, including sodium, vitamins and minerals. It is therefore a product extremely rich in properties, not surprisingly, experts recommend consuming it before going to sleep.

Below we reveal what they are the effects of eating the food examined before bedtime. We can tell you right now that they are extremely positive and that they help to counteract a very common problem.

Greek yogurt: that’s why it should be eaten before bed

There are many people who like to indulge in the pleasure of consuming it yogurt greco for breakfast, as a snack or for a healthy snack. In reality, however, experts say that the best time to eat it is before bed. This is due to the presence of important nutrients that help solve a rather widespread problem that afflicts a huge number of people.

Before revealing what its effects are if consumed at this precise moment of the day, it is important to know that the product in question is particularly low in sugars. Precisely for this reason its consumption is indicated in people who follow a dietary regimen. Thanks to this type of yogurt it is possible to benefit from a low intake of calories which otherwise contribute to making us fat. Beyond that, it may be helpful to know that Greek yogurt aids in digestion.

This property is due to rather high presence of probioticsi which promote a strengthening of the immune system and better digestion, at the same time. Thanks to these two actions it is possible to keep the organism in perfect health, maintaining a high presence of microorganisms essential for its functioning. That said, with reference to the benefits of Greek yogurt before going to sleep, it is important to know that they are due to the tryptophan content.

This amino acid, in particular, is able to promote a good rest. The action in question is due to the fact that the aforementioned substance is transformed by the body into two hormones: melatonin and serotonin. In both cases, these are hormones capable of promoting good sleep, effectively counteracting insomnia and the disturbances that can arise when you go to bed. In the light of what has been said, the suggestion is to take advantage of this information and consequently to regularly consume the food in question so as to benefit from the enormous properties listed above.