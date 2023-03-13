Home Health Greek yogurt, eat it before going to sleep: you can’t imagine what happens next
Health

Greek yogurt, eat it before going to sleep: you can’t imagine what happens next

by admin
Greek yogurt, eat it before going to sleep: you can’t imagine what happens next


Greek yogurt is a particularly beneficial food for health. Experts recommend consuming it before going to sleep: the effects you don’t expect.

Greek yogurt differs from regular yogurt in that it has a different texture. In particular, it turns out to be more dense due to the high concentration of proteins and water soluble nutrients, including sodium, vitamins and minerals. It is therefore a product extremely rich in properties, not surprisingly, experts recommend consuming it before going to sleep.

Greek yogurt may have positive effects on sleep – GranTennisToscana.it

Below we reveal what they are the effects of eating the food examined before bedtime. We can tell you right now that they are extremely positive and that they help to counteract a very common problem.

Greek yogurt: that’s why it should be eaten before bed

There are many people who like to indulge in the pleasure of consuming it yogurt greco for breakfast, as a snack or for a healthy snack. In reality, however, experts say that the best time to eat it is before bed. This is due to the presence of important nutrients that help solve a rather widespread problem that afflicts a huge number of people.

That's why eat Greek yogurt before bed
Greek yogurt helps keep the body in good health – GranTennisToscana.it

Before revealing what its effects are if consumed at this precise moment of the day, it is important to know that the product in question is particularly low in sugars. Precisely for this reason its consumption is indicated in people who follow a dietary regimen. Thanks to this type of yogurt it is possible to benefit from a low intake of calories which otherwise contribute to making us fat. Beyond that, it may be helpful to know that Greek yogurt aids in digestion.

See also  Monkey pox transmitted through the air? From the US: "The use of masks recommended"

This property is due to rather high presence of probioticsi which promote a strengthening of the immune system and better digestion, at the same time. Thanks to these two actions it is possible to keep the organism in perfect health, maintaining a high presence of microorganisms essential for its functioning. That said, with reference to the benefits of Greek yogurt before going to sleep, it is important to know that they are due to the tryptophan content.

This amino acid, in particular, is able to promote a good rest. The action in question is due to the fact that the aforementioned substance is transformed by the body into two hormones: melatonin and serotonin. In both cases, these are hormones capable of promoting good sleep, effectively counteracting insomnia and the disturbances that can arise when you go to bed. In the light of what has been said, the suggestion is to take advantage of this information and consequently to regularly consume the food in question so as to benefit from the enormous properties listed above.

You may also like

Stabilization process extraordinary competition for Ib-Salut Operator

“Moderate contagion risk for men”

you feel guilty, lost and healthcare has too...

Is this the molecule that gave rise to...

Brain week, 270 events in Italy. Technology Opens...

Sleep as essential to health as eating right...

4-team Italian Super Cup: here’s how it changes

Beware of eating eggs of this type: here...

‘Zombie’ virus awakened by the ice: after 48,500...

Will the Sunak-Macron bonhomie survive the ´immoral’ new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy