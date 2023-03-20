Optimal oral hygiene does not stop at teeth and gums

We are not alone! Scientists have discovered that our oral cavity alone is inhabited by around 800 different bacteria. Many of them support our physiological processes, but some are also harmful. The ecosystem in the mouth should therefore be balanced. Optimal oral hygiene is essential for this, as otherwise inflammation of the gums (gingivitis) and the periodontium (periodontitis) can occur. GUM PerioBalance helps to keep the oral cavity healthy and to balance the oral flora.

When you think of oral hygiene, you think of brushing your teeth and ideally don’t forget the spaces between your teeth. Anyone who then goes to professional teeth cleaning twice a year feels optimally protected against diseases of the gums and teeth. However, this is not the case, because the oral microflora should also be balanced. The mouth is home to around 800 different types of bacteria [1]. For the most part, this is a beneficial ecosystem. However, if its balance is disturbed and the harmful bacteria gain the upper hand, inflammatory processes in the gums and the periodontium can be the result.

stop gum problems

According to studies, three out of four adults will experience gum problems at some point in their lives. Gingivitis or periodontitis can have different causes. Stress, an unbalanced diet, hereditary predisposition or inadequate oral care can promote the inflammatory processes. If the gums are inflamed – as in the case of periodontitis, for example – there is often more plaque and in the long term gums and bones recede, which can lead to tooth loss. But that’s not all: general health can also suffer. Scientists have found that periodontitis can promote the development of diabetes mellitus or cardiovascular disease. Regular dental check-ups should therefore be carried out in order to be able to counteract this development in good time.

For long-term success, also think about the oral flora

Balancing the oral microflora has proven to be promising in order to maintain the benefits of dental measures in the long term. Selected probiotic bacteria, such as the Limosilactobacillus reuteri Prodentis contained in GUM PerioBalance, can delay the renewed colonization of the oral cavity by harmful germs. The natural defenses are strengthened so that good oral health can be restored. Many studies have shown that the combination of professional tooth cleaning and Limosilactobacillus reuteri Prodentis can stop the progression of periodontitis and help reduce plaque and inflammation [2-6].

The “pro” for oral health

The probiotic food supplement GUM PerioBalance should be sucked twice a day for at least 30 days after brushing your teeth. It is particularly recommended as a supportive treatment for periodontal diseases, but can also be used preventively. People such as diabetics, pregnant women, senior citizens or smokers who have an increased risk of diseases of the oral cavity can benefit. Taking the mint-tasting lozenges is harmless even during pregnancy and can also prevent pregnancy gingivitis [7].

Sustainability – more than just a word

In recent years, sustainability has become increasingly important in the context of environmental protection. At SUNSTAR, the word is filled with life, because the conviction is reflected in all business activities and is therefore a value that is lived. For example, the entire production chain is regularly analyzed in order to optimize the individual processes. The aim is to reduce the overall impact on the environment. Four steps point you in the right direction:

1.Reduce: Reducing carbon and other emissions at company sites, as well as the amount of plastic used for our

products are used.

2.Reuse: promoting the reuse of products and/or parts of products.

3.Recycle: Promotion through recyclable product design and use of recyclable materials.

4.Recover: Promote the replacement of petroleum-derived materials with recyclable materials.

What has already been implemented:

-Implementation of local recycling programs in Europe

-Certification according to the international environmental management standard ISO 14001

– Establishment of an EnUmt (Energy and Environment Team)

-Foundation of the Global Environment Committee

-Operating one of the largest PV systems

-Use of green electricity

-Systematic energy management (certified according to ISO 50001)

-Climate neutral products

-Support for several climate protection projects

The SUNSTAR Group pursues the long-term vision of promoting sustainability and ensuring sustainable management.

More on this at:

