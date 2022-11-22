The most unusual and perhaps bizarre thing is the television built into the wall of the bathroom, just in front of the whirlpool tub. But for those who have decided not to deprive themselves of anything, flaunting the superfluous appears to be a necessary condition. The taps are glazed in gold and the tiles on the walls look quilted, but that’s just an optical effect. Then there is a room used as a gym, with an exercise bike, a flat bench with a barbell attached, a structure which in jargon is called parallel bars and is used for pull-ups and abs with straight legs and finally the rack, useful for squats and various medium weight dumbbells. After all, even in the family they remember him as a “sporty and athletic” type before drugs returned overbearingly in his life. Hanging mirrors here and there, strictly teak parquet floors, a painting with the image of Marilyn Monroe hanging in one of the two bedrooms where, here too, there is another exercise bike. And then the entrance with the living room that opens to view and a light that one would not expect to have being on the ground floor.

THE AD

«The property cannot be visited because a negotiation is currently underway». This is how the employee of the agency who received a mandate, months ago, for the sale of the apartment where he lived replies Giandavide De Pauthe 51-year-old in custody on charges of triple aggravated voluntary homicide for the crimes of the two prostitute Chinese and Colombian, perhaps massacred with a kitchen knife that was found in the man’s car yesterday. Who knows if the negotiation will go through in the end. Yesterday morning a tenant also asked the porter of the elegant building Balduinawhere professionals and also a former Minister of the Interior reside: “Will they be able to sell it?”.

Women killed in Rome, the tragic fate of Lia. She “she was about to go back to China, she wanted to see her son again”

Killer Rome, at the home of Giandavide De Pau alla Balduina, the neighbors: “He lived the good life”

For now, the announcement on some sites that deal with real estate has been removed. But the house for whoever buys it is very beautiful. A good 150 square meters, ground floor, nine rooms and a request for 530 thousand euros. Here, behind a mahogany door (naturally armored) De Pau has spent at least the last five years. “The house is for sale,” her sister said on Saturday morning in Ottavia, a western suburb of Rome. Another context, another scenario. But she, Francesca, who called the carabinieri at the Monte Mario station to report her suspicions about Giandavide and his involvement in the crimes, never wanted to have anything to do with her brother’s entanglements. Not even with the benefits these would yield.

A lot of the furniture had already been taken away in the days before the slaughter by which time Giandavide was going back and forth from this apartment: he was leaving it and a week ago it seemed like a matter of days. Within those walls, the man accused of the triple homicide received friends and acquaintances in a “great coming and going – the neighbors recalled – which he demonstrated as yes, De Pau lived the good life». Kind of “shady” but also “night club”, pointed out a neighbor who without wanting to fall into an obvious cliché also added: “He seemed to live without too many moral scruples”.

THE MAIN ROOM

The living room, the most beautiful room in the apartment (equipped with a volumetric and perimeter burglar alarm) was embellished with numerous carpets, with a majestic Art Nouveau lamp not far from a window. Plasma tv attached to the main wall, a sword on the wall, a custom made bookcase but few books on the shelves. Just a volume on Sergio Leone’s cinema lying on the coffee table in front of the armchairs and sofa. De Pau often came and went from this apartment in company. To the neighbors, with difficulty, he granted a greeting and one of them remarked on Sunday: “When in a building that is not very large you know everything about everyone but nothing about just one, you get suspicious”. Unconditional mechanism, biased, and yes, by virtue of those clichés that you want to get away but then, seeing how it ended, maybe they aren’t totally wrong after all. The 51-year-old left this house on Thursday morning around nine, he never returned because – according to the indictment – he first killed the Colombian prostitute in via Durazzo and then the Chinese women in via Riboty getting lost in the drugs and confusion. Consequently, the property did not fall within the investigative interest. And in fact none of the condominiums remember the arrival of the police.