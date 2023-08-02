Hair oil without silicone: These alternative care products are available

Care for the hair Why we should avoid hair oils with silicone and what alternatives there are



The use of hair oil is to care for the mane. But sometimes users do the opposite.

In recent years, awareness of natural and environmentally friendly cosmetic products has increased steadily. In this context, hair oils without silicone are also becoming increasingly important. But what are silicones and why should we avoid them?

Silicones are synthetic polymers (i.e. high molecular weight chemical compounds made up of repeating units) that are often found in hair care products such as shampoos, conditioners and hair oils. They are used to improve hair shine and smoothness by forming a protective layer on the hair follicles. However, this protective layer can also cause hair to become dull, lifeless and heavy.

Hair oil without silicones – that’s why you should avoid chemicals



In addition, silicones can also have negative effects on the environment. They are difficult to biodegrade and can therefore remain in water and soil for a long time and cause damage. Alternatives are presented in the following article.

Silicone-free hair oils offer a more natural alternative. They are often enriched with natural oils such as argan oil, coconut oil and avocado oil, which condition and add shine to the hair without weighing it down. Additionally, these oils are often high in nutrients like vitamin E and fatty acids, which can promote hair growth and nourish the scalp.

These oils on a natural basis are suitable for hair care:



Another benefit of silicone-free hair oils is that they are often free of other harmful chemicals such as parabens and sulfates that can be found in traditional hair care products. Some cosmetics manufacturers advertise that their hair oils contain no silicone. Here are some examples:

L’Oréal Paris Elvital Hair Serum without Silicones



The manufacturer promises a nourishing serum for long, unruly hair to protect against frizz and heat when styling with a hair dryer, straightening iron or curling iron up to 230°C. It contains a silicone-free and non-greasy care formula with vegetable proteins and cocoa butter, without parabens.

Nature Box Nourishing Hair Oil



This product is enriched with cold-pressed argan oil. It should care for the hair and protect it from split ends. The body of the hair care oil bottle is made from recycled plastic collected on the beach and on land. It is silicone-free and carries the Ecocert certificate for natural cosmetics.

Waleda Organic Intensively Nourishing Hair Oil



The purely vegetable hair oil with extracts from clover blossoms and burdock roots cares for brittle and brittle hair soft and supple. The hair should retain its natural shine and be protected from environmental influences. The oil is free from synthetic fragrances, colorings and preservatives as well as raw materials based on mineral oil.

Moroccanoil



The manufacturer promises soft, supple hair after use. It is said to tame frizz and flyaways and add shine. The product is 100 percent pure and enriched with nourishing argan oil and vitamins. The oil should also shorten the drying time.

Hair oil without silicone: you should consider this when using it



There are many different brands and types of silicone-free hair oils on the market. In order to find the right one for you, you should make sure that the oil is suitable for your own hair type and does not trigger any allergic reactions. It’s also important to follow the manufacturer’s directions and use the oil in moderation to avoid overdoing the hair.

All in all, silicone-free hair oils offer a more natural and environmentally friendly alternative to conventional hair care products. By choosing these products, not only can you take care of your hair and scalp, but you can also help protect the environment a little more.

