(ANSA) – AOSTA, 05 APR – The regional government has approved the regional supplementary agreement with the pediatricians of free choice to guarantee the pediatric assistance service at a territorial level. The agreement was signed by the Department of Health, the Local Health Authority and the trade unions.



“The approval allows the Local Health Authority – reads a note – to proceed with the replacement of a pediatrician of free choice in retirement, in Territorial Area 1, Districts 1 and 2. All the actions implemented in advance for the identification of a specialist in pediatrics had unfortunately not been successful, also in consideration of the serious shortage of pediatricians that characterizes the national scenario”.



“In Valle d’Aosta the right to choose a pediatrician – explains councilor Carlo Marzi – has always been guaranteed up to the age of 14, therefore even beyond what is defined as the compulsory or exclusive age range 0-6 years. With the Agreement we intervened to prevent 730 children from risking not having the possibility of choosing their own pediatrician of free choice. Sharing must be the tool through which to seek the best possible solutions for our Valley also with respect to the actions reorganizational measures that remain to be defined over the next few months”.



“We have identified a solution that allows us to give a prompt response to the emerging problem” adds Massimo Uberti, director general of the Local Health Authority. Pending the operational application of the approved Agreement, families will be able to contact the medical guard or pediatric Emergency Department of the Beauregard facility. (HANDLE).

