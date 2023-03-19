And on Sundays, the breakfast egg is a must. It is also known from England or the northern European countries: there, in addition to our sweet and salty breakfast ingredients, fried eggs with ham, baked beans and fried potatoes are on the morning breakfast menu. “Breakfast like a king…” is the motto here. Unfortunately, this folk truth is often trusted, but popular wisdom is not always right. Eating a hearty breakfast does not mean consuming the vitamins and minerals your body needs. After all, if you eat a long breakfast like this, you run the risk of consuming too many calories, fats and cholesterol in the morning with an incorrect and high-fat diet that the body cannot process. Important vital substances that people urgently need are neglected. The long-term consequences of such a lifestyle often lead to weight gain and elevated cholesterol levels, which in turn can impair health.

In contrast, the breakfast habits of southern Europeans are downright spartan. For example, a morning meal in Italy, Spain and southern France includes very strong black coffee and often a cigarette. Then nothing. The whole thing takes place in a hectic atmosphere and doesn’t even last “a cigarette length”.

Caffeinated coffee has a rather unfavorable effect on physical well-being. Many people don’t realize that the caffeine in coffee deprives the body of a lot of water. To avoid this, decaffeinated coffee should be chosen for breakfast. However, if you don’t want to do without the morning pick-me-up, it is advisable to replenish the amount of fluid withdrawn from your body with 1 to 2 glasses of mineral water after enjoying the coffee. Too little attention is still paid to drinking, because too little is usually drunk in the morning. The intake of liquid is essential for physical condition, alertness and mental agility.

Excessive breakfast enjoyment is just as unhealthy as a breakfast reduced to coffee and not recommended in any way, because the body lacks the necessary energy in the early morning to be able to stand up to the adversities of the day. For a positive body feeling and general well-being, everyone should at least eat and drink something sensible in the morning. But what are these little things?

A healthy breakfast should be rich in nutrients and liquid with enough calories without putting a strain on the body. Everyone knows the situation that after a hearty breakfast, the desire arises to go straight back to bed and sleep until lunch. That’s not the point of eating in the morning at all. A healthy breakfast should provide us with even energy for a longer period of time.

Nutritionists and physicians therefore recommend a lot of exercise and a diet adapted to this lifestyle as part of a healthy lifestyle. It is very important to reduce the intake of fat while increasing the intake of protein. Milk and milk products (e.g. quark, cream cheese and yoghurt) are among the most valuable foods because they contain almost all the nutrients that humans need to live. In addition to valuable protein and vitamins, they contain the important mineral calcium, which the body needs to build bones and teeth. Dairy products combine enjoyment, variety and health in an uncomplicated way. For more and more people, they are therefore an integral part of a balanced and tasty diet. The classic sources of energy, muesli and wholemeal bread, are also essential for a healthy breakfast, because they provide the body with carbohydrates and the necessary roughage. Naturally sweet fruit spreads, on the other hand, get the blood sugar going, which means that morning tiredness is quickly overcome.

Vitamins and minerals can be found in fresh fruit. Especially in combination with quark, fruits are an ideal basis for a balanced breakfast. But a glass of freshly squeezed orange juice also provides the body with a good portion of vitamin C. If you have a sensitive stomach and react badly to fruit in the early morning, you should fall back on the slightly beneficial all-season fruit banana. In addition, it is particularly suitable for breakfast muffles, for whom it offers a small substitute for a hearty meal with its high nutritional value.

Butter, margarine and cream contain a lot of fat and unfortunately little protein. These foods are therefore contrary to a healthy diet and should be used as sparingly as possible, because fat ultimately makes fat. Butter, for example, contains 82% fat, while spreadable cream still contains 22%. A modern and nutrition-conscious alternative is offered by low-fat spreads such as cream cheese preparations with 0.2% fat. These contain practically no fat and therefore no cholesterol with a high protein content of 11.5%.

All in all, a balanced, healthy breakfast guarantees a good start to the day and makes you feel good and balanced.