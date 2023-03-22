Oticon GmbH

Unfortunately, many people still underestimate the importance of healthy hearing. Now a Hanseatic city is setting a good example. A current survey commissioned by the Federal Association of the Hearing Systems Industry e. V. (BVHI), shows: When it comes to hearing care, Hamburg is at the top. Hear hear! The Danish hearing aid manufacturer Oticon, whose largest European subsidiary is based in Hamburg, rewards this level of commitment with its innovative Oticon Real(TM) and Oticon Own(TM) hearing systems, which optimally support hearing and the brain.

dental check? Why, surely. eye test. Sure, of course! And what about the ears? According to a Civey survey of 5,000 Germans over the age of 50, many neglect their sense of hearing when it comes to medical check-ups. For example, while over 70 percent go to the dentist for check-ups every year, only 15.4 percent of those surveyed have their hearing checked regularly. The good news: Hamburgers take care of their ears. 20.2 percent of Hanseatic residents took a hearing test last year, taking first place in a city comparison. Stuttgart comes in last with 12.7 percent. But there is even better hearing care news: Oticon’s latest hearing solutions, Oticon Real and Oticon Own, can make life just that little bit easier and better for many people affected by hearing loss.

Oticon Real and Oticon Own open up the entire sound environment with excellent quality

With its two hearing aid families, Oticon Real and Oticon Own, Oticon offers both behind-the-ear and in-the-ear hearing aids that feature a deep neural network (DNN) trained with 12 million real sound scenes. Both families are based on innovative BrainHearing(TM) technology, which supports the natural functioning of the brain[1], and thus open up the entire sound environment in excellent quality to people with a wide variety of hearing impairments. Like Oticon Real, Oticon Own – the world‘s first custom hearing aid with DNN – is available in multiple colours, power levels and models. The model IIC (Invisible-in-Canal), which is not visible in nine out of ten ears, stands out[2], characterized by particular discretion. Oticon Real, recently available in Germany, introduces another innovation with RealSound Technology(TM). The new premium hearing system conveys complex, sudden sounds with extremely high speed, precision and balance. It prevents wind or other disturbing background noises – caused, for example, by hands coming into contact with the microphones of the hearing systems – and significantly improves speech understanding. Conventional hearing aid technologies, on the other hand, either react too slowly, resulting in uncomfortable amplification, or they reduce not only noise but also speech. Both mean a lot of effort for hearing system wearers in everyday life.

Regular hearing tests and early care are important

“Every day we ask ourselves how we can make everyday life easier for as many people with hearing loss as possible. How best to take into account their many different needs and their often mobile lifestyle,” says Torben Lindø, Managing Director of Oticon Germany. “Oticon Real and Oticon Own, diverse connectivity options and attractive battery charging options are our first answers.” If you hear well, you can understand better. And if you understand, you go through life more confidently, more confidently and more sociable. It is not for nothing that the nationwide hearing health initiative has been demanding hearing screening from a specialist for a long time

50 years as a precautionary benefit in the catalog of benefits of the statutory health insurance companies. Hearing loss in old age often begins insidiously after the age of 50 and sometimes goes unnoticed for years. Regular hearing tests are very important for a timely diagnosis. Because early provision of hearing systems, such as Oticon Real and

Oticon Own, can reduce the risk of other health problems that can be associated with uncontrolled hearing loss. Interested parties can find out more about Oticon hearing systems and further information at www.oticon.de.

About Oticon

Oticon has been designing and developing hearing aids for adults and children with hearing impairments for more than 115 years. Oticon is the only hearing aid manufacturer in the world to have its own research centre. In dialogue with users, scientists, developers and hearing care professionals, the Oticon hearing systems are continuously further developed in order to find suitable solutions for their customers. The aim of the Danish group is to support people with “life-changing technology“. Oticon is one of the largest hearing aid manufacturers in the world and part of the Demant Group, which employs over 20,000 people worldwide.

