The obligation to use masks in hospitals and RSAs has been extended.

According to what is learned, the new ordinance of the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci provides for this. In fact, the previous ordinance signed by the former Minister of Health expires today Roberto Speranza which established the mandatory nature of protective devices in health facilities.

The new executive was oriented not to renew the restrictive provision but, after the calls for caution and precaution arrived first of all by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella and then by the healthcare world and by various Regions, it was decided to extend and therefore to renew the obligation in hospitals and RSAs to protect the most vulnerable and the elderly.

Under current rules, the vaccination obligation for doctors and health care providers expires on December 31st. But today the Council of Ministers today should however bring forward the expiry of the vaccination obligation for health personnel to 1 November, therefore immediately, and the relative repeal of the sanctions provided for.

It means that to work doctors, nurses, health workers and RSAs will no longer have to undergo administration starting from tomorrow.

The reintegration of the No Vax sanitary ware

No Vax doctors and nurses will be reinstated.

At the moment, there are 3400 people removed from their workplaces because they do not comply with their vaccination obligations. However, when the obligation also expires, the reason to keep them out of the departments also disappears.

The reinstatement was announced by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci in a press release dated 28 October which read: “With regard to health personnel subject to suspension proceedings for non-compliance with the vaccination obligation and the cancellation of the fines provided for by Legislative Decree 44 / 21, in view of the expiry of the provisions in force and the worrying shortage of medical and health personnel reported by the heads of the health and territorial structures, a provision is being defined that will allow the reintegration into service of the aforementioned personnel before the expiry date of the Suspension”.

The suspension of the No Vax fines

The sanctions imposed on non-vaccinated people over 50 who have not immunized by last June 15 will be frozen until summer 2023. The Ministry of Economy and Finance has made it known that it has “finished its investigation” and that it has then “sent to the Department for relations with the Parliament an amendment proposal for the purpose of submitting the bill to convert the aid ter decree-law under examination by the chamber.

The proposal suspends the activities and procedures for imposing the sanction in cases of non-fulfillment of the Covid-19 vaccination obligation until June 30, 2023 ″.

The Green Pass in hospitals and RSA

Green Passes are still required in hospitals and RSAs. Very often inapplicable, the provision is still in force and the deadline is set at 31 December 2022. The new executive has not yet expressed itself on this point.

The masks at work

The protocol signed by the social partners on 30 June provides that the use of masks is no longer mandatory in the workplace, even if it remains an important safeguard for the prevention of contagion.

The use or not will therefore be linked to the recurrence of some particular risk conditions: work contexts in closed environments and shared by several workers; places open to the public; workplaces where interpersonal distancing of one meter is not possible due to the specific nature of the work activities.

In all these three cases it is necessary to wear the mask.

The protocol also places the obligation on the employer to ensure the availability of masks.

The social partners, together with the Ministry of Labor, Health, Inail and the trade associations had given themselves the deadline of 31 October, today therefore, for a verification of the new provisions in the light of the regulatory and epidemiological evolution. The meeting was set for November 4th “.